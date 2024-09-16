India’s Bajaj House Finance experienced a bumper opening on Monday’s market debut, with demand for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) backed mortgage financier causing its shares to jump about 130% from the top end of the IPO pricing of 70 rupees ($0.83).

The company’s shares, which debuted on India’s National Stock Exchange, reflected strong demand from investors, surging to as much as INR 161 rupees apiece, with exchange data showing a market capitalisation of $15.6 billion.

The IPO last week drew bids worth $39 billion, with shares being oversubscribed nearly 64 times.

The $782 million IPO saw an anchor investor quota of $210 million, which drew the interest of Singapore’s GIC and ADIA.

The UAE sovereign fund invested INR 470 million in Bajaj Housing Finance, through its Monsoon subsidiary, accounting for a 2.67% anchor investor portion, with 6.7 million shares allotted at INR 70 apiece.

Bajaj Housing is a subsidiary of the larger Bajaj Group, an Indian conglomerate, which sells everything from consumer electronics to motorcycles.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com