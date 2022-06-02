Riyadh – The board of the International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power) has recommended a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 7.7% of the company's capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.77 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 562.94 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits after Zakat and tax of ACWA Power retreated by 17.56% to SAR 743.90 million, compared to SAR 902.38 million in the earlier year.

