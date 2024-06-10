PHOTO
The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) greenlighted the registration of Act Financial’s shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).
The company plans to float shares valued at EGP 1.04 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.
Act Financial plans to allocate 300 million shares for the private offering and 60 million shares for the public offering, with a share equal to about 32% of the company’s shares.
The public subscription is scheduled to take place during 9-23 July 2024, while the private subscription will be from 9 to18 July.
The FRA also approved ACT Financial’s capital increase by issuing a maximum number of 360 million shares, representing 47% of the capital shares before the increase, at a price of EGP 2.90 per share.
In April 2024, the EGX passed the company’s initial public offering (IPO) to reinforce its position as a key player in the investment scene.
