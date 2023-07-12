Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group, an investment holding company, is acquiring a minority interest in Breakwater Energy for 367 million dirhams ($100 million) as it looks to invest in high-dividend yielding companies.

Through this acquisition, Multiply Group will become part owner of a "highly profitable and cash generative, diversified global upstream portfolio with significant gas weighting and reserve life, offering an attractive dividend profile," it said in a statement on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.

Breakwater Energy, a subsidiary of EIG, an institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $23.5 billion under management, acquired a 25% interest in Repsol Upstream for a total consideration of around $4.8 billion, with Repsol holding the remaining 75%.

Repsol and EIG plans to potentially list the business in the United States from 2026, Multiply said.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, said: "Multiply Group is well-positioned to continue exploring high-value acquisition opportunities and Repsol’s plans to utilise this investment to fuel low carbon energy projects makes this transaction particularly interesting for us.”

Multiply Group invests across four verticals: Mobility, Energy and Utilities, Media and Communications, and Beauty and Wellness. Last year, it invested in Dubai utility firm DEWA’s $6.1 billion IPO, as well as in specialty chemicals company Borouge's $2 billion IPO.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

