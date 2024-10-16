The catering unit of Abu Dhabi National Hotels has set the final IPO offer price per share at 0.96 UAE dirhams ($0.26), at the top end of the range offered when subscription began earlier this month.

Following the IPO, ADNH Catering is set to list shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on 23 October.

The 40% stake sale raised AED 864 million ($235 million) and implies a market capitalisation of the group at listing of AED 2.16 billion ($588 million).

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

