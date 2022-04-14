The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has rebranded its “Second Market” as “Growth Market” to attract more private sector listings.

The rebranding of the platform, which has a market capitalisation of 62 billion dirhams ($16.8 billion), follows the unveiling of a new brand and logo for the local bourse last year.

The Growth Market offers companies access to a wide investor base, key support from the exchange on investor engagement and an opportunity to enhance their brand equity. It is open to businesses from any industry, including transportation, sports, wholesale trading and healthcare.

Last year, the value of shares traded on the Growth Market exceeded 16 billion dirhams, while the total number of listed companies increased to 13.

