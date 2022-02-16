CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 34,500 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival April 5-25.

GASC added that it had bought 28,500 tonnes of sunflower oil and 6,000 tonnes of soyoil.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Quantity Type At Sight

(tonnes) Aston 5,500 SFO $1,463 Agric SA 11,000 SFO $1,463 Viterra 12,000 SFO $1,463 Belluno 6,000 SBO $1,567

The tender for local vegetable oils has been canceled, traders said.

GASC had set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival April 1-20.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))