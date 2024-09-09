Contact Pay, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has signed a partnership agreement with a subsidiary of Basata Holding for Financial Payments to bolster the e-payment infrastructure in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement also aims to expand the horizon of digital financial services provided by Contact Pay across the country, reaching a wider customer base by leveraging Basata’s network.

This collaboration also enables both sides to provide more inclusive e-payment solutions, including installment collection services for Contact’s customers and the availability of Contact’s installment services on Basata’s collection machines.

