The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has announced the launch of the Dubai AI Security Policy, marking a proactive and pioneering step in the region. This policy aims to bolster confidence in AI solutions and technologies, promote their growth and development, and mitigate electronic security risks.

The policy was unveiled during DESC’s participation as the official cybersecurity partner in the inaugural Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024. The event, organised by the Dubai AI Campus in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, and the Dubai International Financial Centre, was held in Madinat Jumeirah from 11th to 12th September.

Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “The launch of the AI Security Policy underscores DESC’s commitment to achieving the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. This vision aims to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031, with the goal of developing an integrated system that harnesses AI in key sectors under the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

“This policy marks a significant milestone in the Centre’s journey to realise Dubai’s annual plan, accelerating the adoption of AI applications and technologies in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. It serves as a cornerstone in supporting the roadmap to enhance the quality of life in Dubai by integrating AI across all vital sectors, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position it among the top three global economic cities,” Al Shaibani added.

Amer Sharaf, CEO of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector at DESC, highlighted that this policy is a new qualitative addition to the suite of innovative projects and policies launched by the Centre. It comes as part of its mission to create a safe and reliable cyberspace that supports Dubai’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing the emirate's vision to strengthen its global leadership in cybersecurity.

This initiative plays a vital role in boosting trust, fostering the growth and development of AI technologies, and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI. It also aims to protect innovations from cyber threats, enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, and attract AI investments to the Emirate.

The event saw the participation of over 5,000 business leaders from 100 countries, 500 investors, and around 100 exhibitors, all gathered to explore the latest developments in AI, Web3, and digital economies. These efforts are part of the Centre’s initiatives to support national efforts aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, stimulating economic growth, and building a safer, more sustainable future.