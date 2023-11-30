The UAE Central Bank has issued a new polymer Dh500 banknote, it announced earlier on Wednesday.

The new banknote is being issued in the same blue colour, for easier identification and will go into circulation on Thursday, November 30.

The new Dh500 banknote highlights the UAE’s sustainable developmental including culture and tourism landmarks and unique models of sustainability.

The front side includes an image of the bold architecture of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, a testament to the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future rooted in the principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The reverse side highlights the Museum of the Future in Dubai, bridging the past with the future as an architectural and engineering marvel. Also prominent on the reverse side of the polymer banknote is an image of iconic landmarks, namely Emirates Towers, and the Burj Khalifa on the right side, which is the world’s tallest building standing at 828 metres high with more than 160 floors, is a beacon of sustainability as it derives most of its power from solar.

In a strategic move towards sustainability, the CBUAE opted for polymer material, making the new banknote two or more times more durable than traditional banknotes. This material, fully recyclable, significantly reduces its environmental impact.

The new banknote incorporates multicoloured security chip technology known as KINEGRAM COLORS®, marking the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to utilise the largest foil strip of this kind on banknotes. To combat counterfeiting, these technologies were previously employed in the new version of the Dh1000 banknote, a first in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

