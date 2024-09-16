ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) today. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to AED1,500 million, the second for 84 days will be up to AED3,500 million, the third for 112 days will be up to AED2,000 million, and the fourth for 280 days will be up to AED4,000 million.

The issue date will be on 18th September 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on 16th October 2024, the second issue on 11th December 2024, the third issue on 8th January 2025, and the fourth issue on 25th June 2025.

The CBUAE announces 26 M-Bill tenders during the current year.