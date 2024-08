First Abu Dhabi Bank has set the final terms for its senior unsecured $20 million fixed-rate notes due 22 August 2034 at 4.4755%.

The notes are issued under the lender's $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN), according to a regulatory filing on the London Stock Exchange, where the notes are listed.

