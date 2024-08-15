ABU DHABI – The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced today an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 19th August, 2024.

The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to AED2,500 million, the second for 56 days will be up to AED2,000 million, the third for 140 days will be up to AED3,000 million, and the fourth for 308 days will be up to AED12,000 million.

The Issue Date will be on 21st August, with the maturity date for the first issue due on 18th September 2024, the second issue on 16th October 2024, the third issue on 8th January 2024, and the fourth issue on 25th June.

The CBUAE announces 26 Monetary Bills(M-Bills) tenders during the current year.