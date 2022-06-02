ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that it was continuing a review of the policy framework and will implement collateral and liquidity policy actions.

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, where the bank left its rate unchanged at 14%, it said the review process will focus on improvement of Turkish lira deposits, increasing lira-denominated assets in the collateral structure of OMO funding and gradually reducing the volume of swaps while strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank also said risks on the current account balance due to rising energy prices continue.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Daren Butler)



