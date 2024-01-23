MANAMA - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 213%, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 24th January, and the maturity date is 24th April.

The weighted average interest rate is 6.15% compared to 6.24% for the previous issue on 17th January.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.468%, with the lowest accepted price being 98.457%.

This is issue No. 2000 (ISIN BH000G140809) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.