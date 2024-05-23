The Russian rouble slightly weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.29% lower at 90.32 to the dollar after trading in a range of 89.970 to 90.368.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.01% to 97.80 and dropped 0.17% to 12.43 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.3% to $81.64 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.87% to 1,193.09. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.7% to 3,420.84.

($1 = 90.3200 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)