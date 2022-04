The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with 20 million roubles ($255,000) at a one-month repo auction.

Russia's central bank earlier on Monday held a one-year repo auction providing banks with 7 billion roubles ($88.75 million), as it seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.

The limit at the auctions was 100 billion roubles ($1.27 billion) each. ($1 = 78.3738 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)