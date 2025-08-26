The rouble gained against the dollar on Tuesday in anticipation of approaching month-end tax payments, when exporters usually sell their foreign currency earnings to meet local liabilities, that support the Russian currency.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was up 0.55% at 80.25 to the dollar, according to data compiled by LSEG based on over-the-counter quotes.

The rouble was down 0.1% to 11.19 against China's yuan, the most-traded foreign currency in Russia. On Monday, the rouble hit a low for this month against the yuan, falling to 11.29.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.02% at $68.07 per barrel, as traders monitored potential disruption to Russian fuel supplies.

The rouble has been struggling against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and risks of a decline in export revenues following Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Russian corporations will make a single tax payment on August 28, including a mineral extraction tax for July. Reuters calculations show the tax for July oil production will amount to roughly 575 billion roubles ($7.11 billion), compared to 543 billion roubles in June. ($1 = 80.8455 roubles)

