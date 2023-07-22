Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills worth QR500m for a one-week term, due on July 27, at an interest rate of 5.5050 percent.

QCB issued treasury bills for one week during the month of July amounted to QR1.5bn.

Treasury bills are a short-term debt instrument issued by the government for the purpose of borrowing and providing cash liquidity in short terms, with control over the volume of the money supply and the purchasing power put into circulation.

