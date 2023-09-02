Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills for August for maturity dates of a week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months worth QR4bn, indicating that the total bids amounted to QR10.3bn.

In a post on the X platform, the QCB indicated that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed by QR500m for a week at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent, QR500m for a month with an interest rate of 5.8125 percent, one billion Qatari riyals for a period of three months at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent, one billion Qatari riyals for six months with an interest rate of 5.9525 percent, and one billion Qatari riyals for nine months with an interest rate of 6.0000

percent.

