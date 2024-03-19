MUSCAT - The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the total issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 70 million this week.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the value of the allotted Treasury Bills amounted to RO 5 million for a maturity period of 28 days. The average accepted price reached RO 99.615 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.615 per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.01875% and 5.03815%, respectively.

ONA added that the value of the allotted Treasury Bills amounted to RO 28.6 million for a maturity period of 91 days. The average accepted price reached RO 98.734 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 98.705 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.07643% and 5.14151%, respectively.

The value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 36.4 million for a maturity period of 182 days. The average accepted price reached RO 97.446 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 97.430 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.12217% and 5.25643%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term, highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licenced commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. CBO acts as the Issue Manager, providing the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).