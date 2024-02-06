MUSCAT - The total issuance of Oman's Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 68 million this week, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

According to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Oman, the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 17 million for a maturity period of 28 days. The average accepted price reached RO 99.600 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.600 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.21429% and 5.23523%, respectively.

The value of the allotted treasury bills amounted to RO 51 million for a maturity period of 91 days. The average accepted price reached 98.662 RO for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 98.660 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.36686% and 5.43965%, respectively.

The Treasury Bills are short-term, highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 6.00%, while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 6.50%.