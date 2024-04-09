MUSCAT - The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the total issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 63 million this week.

Oman News Agency (ONA) quoted CBO's statement as saying that the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR 3 million, for a maturity period of 28 days. The average accepted price reached OMR 99.625 for every OMR 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR 99.625 per OMR 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.88839% and 4.90679%, respectively.

CBO added that the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR 14.3 million, for a maturity period of 91 days. The average accepted price reached 98.739 OMR for every OMR 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR 98.725 per OMR 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.05932% and 5.12395%, respectively.

The value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR 5 million, for a maturity period of 182 days. The average accepted price reached 97.440 OMR for every OMR 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR 97.440 per OMR 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.13407% and 5.26895%, respectively.

On the other hand, the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR 40.7 million, for a maturity period of 364 days. The average accepted price reached OMR 95.175 for every OMR 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR 95.150 per OMR 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.83782% and 5.08307%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).