Oman has issued treasury bills (T-bills) worth a total of RO 40 million (103.6 million) with maturity dates of around one month to six months.

Issued in three tranches of RO 24 million, RO 4 million and RO12 million, the T-bills offered yields of more than 4.4%.

The RO 24 million tranche has a maturity period of 28 days, with the average and minimum accepted price per RO 100 at RO 99.660. The average discount rate and yield reached 4.43214% and 4.44726%, respectively, the state-owned Oman News Agency reported.

The T-bills worth RO 4 million are set to mature in 91 days, and for every RO 100, the average accepted price stood at RO 98.838 and the minimum accepted price at RO 98.835. The average discount rate and yield stood at 4.66277% and 4.71762%, respectively.

The T-bills valued at RO12 million have a maturity period of 182 days, with the average accepted price of RO 97.638 and minimum accepted price of RO 97.620 per RO 100. The average discount rate for this tranche stood at 4.73715% and the average yield at 4.85175%.

The Central Bank of Oman acts as the issue manager for the T-bills.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com