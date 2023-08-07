Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 250 million through one issue on Monday, 7 August.

The semi-annual coupon will mature in seven years on 7 May 2029, according to official data.

Additionally, the CBE issued floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 750 million through one tranche, which holds a three-year maturity period until 11 July 2026.

Earlier on 6 August, the financial authority offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 40 billion through two auctions.

Last week, the central bank unveiled T-bonds worth EGP 3.75 billion through two issues.

