Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 50 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 3 October 2024.

The first tranche stood at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 182 days on 8 April 2025, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of 364 days until 7 October next year, the second issue was valued at EGP 20 billion.

Earlier this week, on 29 September, the CBE auctioned T-bills with the same total amount via two tranches.

The central bank will halt operation next Sunday, 6 October, on the occasion of the 6th of October War Victory anniversary. Operations will resume on Monday, 7 October 2024.

