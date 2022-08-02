PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second session on Tuesday as an unexpected improvement in U.S. crop conditions added to pressure from economic risks hanging over commodity markets.

Wheat and corn also added to losses from Monday, with the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempering supply concerns created by Russia's five-month-old invasion.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $13.93-3/4 a bushel by 1022 GMT. The contract was continuing to move back from a four-week high struck on Friday when worries over hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest fuelled gains. In a weekly report released after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed an improved rating for soybeans while conditions held steady for corn, countering trade expectations for downgrades.

The improvement in soybean conditions came after some weekend rain in places such as Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, the agency said. "The USDA reporting a one point improvement in U.S. soybean crop conditions is likely to keep the market on the back foot," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

However, traders are monitoring forecasts that continue to show hot, dry weather in the week ahead in the western part of the Midwest crop belt. Crude oil eased further as worries over flagging economic growth capped commodity prices.

Vegetable oil prices also dragged on oilseed crops like soybeans, led by a slide in palm oil as top supplier Indonesia cut its export tax reference price and raised exportable volumes.

Traders were watching for any trade fallout from a possible visit to Taiwan on Tuesday by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a prospect that has angered Beijing. CBOT wheat fell 2.5% to $7.80-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 1.4% to $6.01 a bushel, with both cereals retreating further from two-week peaks set on Friday.

The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal, although traders remained cautious while the war continued. "Funds sold off positions despite the fact that the pace of activity from Ukrainian ports will obviously not return to pre-conflict levels before a long time," consultancy Agritel said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jan Harvey)