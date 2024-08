OPEC has received updated output compensation plans from Iraq and Kazakhstan, stating that they aim to make up for their overproduction in the first seven months of this year by September 2025, the producer group said on Thursday.

Iraq's cumulative overproduction between January and July was 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) and Kazakhstan's was 699,000 bpd, OPEC said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )