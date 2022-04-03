Al-Oula Fuel Marketing Company has announced the prices of diesel, kerosene and gasoline that came into effect in Kuwait in the month of April, reports Al-Seyassah daily. In a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Al-Oula said it received a letter from the Ministry of Finance regarding the amendment, and the move of the relevant committee to re-examine the subsidies.

The company revealed that the Ultra 98 octane fuel will be sold at 235 fils per liter from the beginning of April until June 30, 2022, instead of 200 fils per liter. The cost of the rest of the petroleum products will remain the same.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).