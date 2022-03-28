Gold prices fell on Monday as hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be held this week dented safe-haven demand for bullion, while a stronger U.S. dollar and higher yields further weighed on the metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,947.90 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,949.70.

* With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

* The Russian central bank will restart buying gold from banks and will pay a fixed price of 5,000 roubles ($52) per gramme between March 28 and June 30, the bank said on Friday.

* U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year note surging to nearly three-year highs as markets grapple with high inflation and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Higher yields and interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index hit a more than one-week high, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.5% to 1,093.18 tonnes on Friday, their highest since late-February 2021.

* High bullion prices led some people to sell old jewellery in India last week amid dim physical gold demand, while a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China hit purchases of the metal in the country.

* China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday to contain surging local COVID-19 cases.

* Spot silver fell 1.2% to $25.21 per ounce and platinum shed 0.8% to $993.59, while palladium added 1.3% to $2,366.12.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)