Gold prices eased on Wednesday, a day after hitting record highs, as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues to the central bank's potential rate-cutting path.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,510.15 per ounce as of 1126 GMT. U.S. gold futures had lost 0.1% to $2,548.50.

The dollar slipping to its lowest this year and lower Treasury yields could not hold gold at its zenith. Prices fell from an all-time peak of $2,531.60 hit on Tuesday but held strongly above the $2,500 per ounce level.

"Right now, the main factor for the relative calm in the markets is the wait-and-see stance from many traders, ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

"Jerome Powell is expected to speak on Friday and many hope that his speech will be the launchpad for the Fed’s rate cutting cycle." Evangelista said, adding that the Fed is likely to continue rate cuts into 2025 and expects gold prices to rise toward $3,000.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on the minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting due at 1800 GMT.

Traders have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, with a 70% chance of a 25 basis points cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold is on pace for its best year since 2020, rising by nearly $470, or 22%, in 2024. Geopolitical tensions, uncertainty regarding the U.S. presidential elections, and potential rate cuts are expected to drive the precious metal even higher.

Chinese investor demand amid distrust in local banks, a shift away from Chinese property investments into other asset classes, and expectations of lower interest rates leading to a weaker U.S. dollar is helping gold trade near record highs, said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.

"Prices look vulnerable to a reversal but could spike to $2,550/oz before heading lower again."

Spot silver was up 0.5% to $29.57 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4% to $963.85 and palladium rose 1.4% to $938.55.

