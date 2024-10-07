Egypt’s wheat imports rose 30% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, reaching 10.8 million tons, compared to 8.3 million tons, Asharq Business reported, citing a government document.

Russia topped the list of wheat exporters to Egypt over the January-September period, with more than 8 million tons, representing 72% of total wheat imports, the document showed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine came in second place with 1.5 million tons of wheat imports to Egypt, followed by Romania with 837,000 tons.

Earlier this month, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) secured one of its largest ever direct wheat deals, with shipments totaling 3.12 million tons, for delivery between November and April.

The deal involves the monthly shipments of approximately 510,000 tons of wheat sourced from Black Sea regions.

Egypt is reportedly planning to reduce wheat import and spend less by incorporating corn or sorghum into the ingredients of subsidized bread.

