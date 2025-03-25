Chicago wheat futures were nearly flat on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on improved weather forecasts in crucial growing regions, with traders monitoring ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was unchanged at $5.48-1/4 a bushel by 1108 GMT.

Forecasts show positive conditions for the Black Sea region and rain expected in the U.S. wheat belt, analysts said.

The U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine also weighed on prices, with progress potentially bearish for prices as a ceasefire could secure Black Sea shipments.

"This could improve export prospects for grain from Ukraine. However, Ukrainian wheat exports were hardly affected by the war, at least in terms of volume," Commerzbank said in a note.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that talks between the U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday had focused on the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and a new deal on the subject was possible.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a weekly crop report on Monday rated 49% of the winter wheat in top producer Kansas was in "good to excellent" condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, but ratings fell in Oklahoma as wind-whipped soils lost moisture.

A strong dollar further pressured wheat prices, making U.S. exports less competitive.

Soybeans and corn both edged lower, pressured by U.S. tariff talks and concerns over reduced demand.

Soybeans slipped 0.4% to $10.03 a bushel, marking a third consecutive session of decline, amid the China-U.S. trade standoff and Brazil's bumper harvest.

Corn also fell 0.4% to hit $4.62-1/2 a bushel, as speculators pulled out ahead of tariffs and the March 31 planting surveys, with expectations that farmers will plant more corn.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. They were net even in soybeans.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Mei Mei Chu in Beijing and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shilpi Majumdar)