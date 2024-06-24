CAIRO - Egyptian state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival August 10 to 25 and/or August 26 to September 10.

GASC is seeking 30,000 metric tons of soyoil.

Bids should be submitted for the entire quantity or part of it, with a minimum of 5,000 tons.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). The deadline for offers is June 24.

(Reporting by Sara El Safty; writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; editing by Jason Neely)