CAIRO: Bahrain's oil minister said on Sunday that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day was taken unanimously and after a thorough technical study of the global market conditions and developments, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Member states are keen to take decisions that aim to stabilise oil markets, and the group will study any economic developments to ensure the stability of global markets and supplies, and the balance between the interests of producers and consumers, the minister added.




