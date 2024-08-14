Credit facilities provided by the UAE national banks to the private sector reached AED49.5 billion ($13.48 billion) during the first five months of 2024, raising the cumulative total to AED1.182 trillion at the end of May.

This up from AED1.132 trillion at the end of December 2023, a growth of 4.5%, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), a WAM report said.

National banks' financing to the private sector increased on a monthly basis by 1.22%, or AED14.3 billion, while on an annual basis, it increased by 5.3%, or AED59.7 billion.

National banks' contribuition

According to CBUAE statistics, national banks account for about 91.4% of the total credit portfolio of banks operating in the country to the private sector, amounting to about AED1.29 trillion at the end of May, while the share of foreign banks is about 8.6%.

Foreign banks' financing to the private sector grew to AED111.5 billion at the end of May, a month-on-month increase of 0.18%, or AED200 million, while on an annual basis, it increased by 4.3%, or AED4.6 billion.

Foreign bank lending to the private sector increased by 3.24%, or AED3.5 billion, during the first five months of this year.

