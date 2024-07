Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuks with maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 238 days, and 353 days, with a value of QR2.5 billion. The total value of bids for the treasury bills and Islamic bonds reached QR6.6 billion.

