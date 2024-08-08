The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, recording the highest number of student loan applications within 24 hours since the launch of its portal on May 25, 2024.

In a statement released in Abuja and made available to our correspondent, NELFUND reported, “The fund recorded 9,687 student registrations, with 7,975 completed loan applications on August 7, 2024.”

This surge in applications highlights the crucial role NELFUND plays in providing access to higher education for financially challenged students.

The high number of applications highlights the pressing need for financial assistance among Nigerian students.

“Since the portal’s opening, NELFUND has seen a steady influx of applications, demonstrating the importance of its mission to support students struggling with tertiary education financing. This achievement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision and actions,” the statement noted.

NELFUND urged eligible students experiencing financial difficulties to seize this opportunity.

The fund’s streamlined application process is designed to be user-friendly, with a dedicated support team available to assist applicants.

