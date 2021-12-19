PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has approved on 19 December the resignation of its CEO, Abdullah Ali Al Dubaikhi, to pursue his career.
Bahri noted that the resignation will be effective as of 1 April 2022, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The company’s board also agreed to appoint Ahmed Ali Alsubaey as the new CEO as of the beginning of April next year.
It is worth noting that Alsubaey assumed leading roles in the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).
