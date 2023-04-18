Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced the appointment of Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi as its new CEO.

Al Nuaimi brings over 20 years of financial services experience. He played an instrumental role in the development of ADX’s trading platform, helping to establish the first application of Blockchain technology in the UAE's financial sector.

Prior to being the COO of ADX, Al Nuami held several roles in the investment banking industry and his efforts contributed to the development of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.

Al Nuami will focus on harnessing the power of digital technology to increase access to investment opportunities, widening its investor base and enhancing market liquidity, ADX said in a statement.

In 2022, foreign investment on ADX increased by 54% year-on-year to a record AED 24 billion, while the number of new institutional investors registered on the exchange grew by 12%.

ADX is regulated by Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), a federal authority in the UAE.

