Nasdaq Dubai-listed interiors company DEPA has announced the passing of and paid tribute to group CEO Haitham Tuqan, who died suddenly during the weekend.

He passed away in the early hours of Sunday following an unexpected health event.

“We are grateful for his leadership and legacy, which will continue to inspire us,” the company said.

Group CFO Nader Mardini has been appointed by the board of directors as interim group CEO until further notice.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com