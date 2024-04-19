After heavy rain battered the UAE on Tuesday, Dubai-based bookstore, Preloved Books, is grappling with the aftermath of the flood that threatens its survival. In the basement of the bookstore in Silicon Oasis, thousands of books were not spared by the floods.

"It's heartbreaking to see it all gone," said Grace Karim, a Lebanese resident and one of the bookstore owners, as she vividly recounted the events that unfolded that day.

"By 11am on Tuesday, water had already reached a depth of 30cm within the basement." Desperate to protect their store, they hastily erected a shield, but their efforts were in vain as the water breached their defence. Thousands of books were submerged, and the wooden shelves that housed them suffered severe damage, requiring complete replacement.

