An octogenarian Spanish mountaineer abandoned another attempt to climb his 13th mountain of the world's highest peaks, after breaking his leg in an accident in the Himalayas, organisers said Thursday.

Carlos Soria Fontan, 84, is aiming to become the oldest person to complete all 14 of the world's mountains above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet) and has so far managed 12.

All 13 of his previous attempts on his 13th target, the 8,167-metre (26,795 feet) Dhaulagiri in Nepal, failed and his latest try ended less than 700 metres from the top.

"He suffered a leg injury after an accident above 7,500 metres," Thaneshwor Guragain of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organiser, told AFP.

"He was brought down to Camp 2 yesterday and is being airlifted to Kathmandu today."

A post on his Facebook page on Wednesday said one of the Nepali guides from his team fell and the accident caused him to fracture his leg.

Another message on Thursday confirmed that Fontan was back in the Nepali capital for treatment, wishing "huge thanks to you all for your support".

He did not say whether he aimed to make a 15th expedition.

Fontan climbed his first eight-thousander, Pakistan's Nanga Parbat, not long after his 50th birthday and by 72 had notched up 10. By 77 he had done a dozen.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

Authorities have issued over a thousand climbing permits this season, including 37 for Dhaulagiri.