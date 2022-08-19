ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today made a phone call to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the engagement of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his best wishes to the family of the Jordanian King on the occasion, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Jordan's Crown Prince success and a happy life.

In turn, King Abdullah II extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing him permanent health and happiness.