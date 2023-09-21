The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice asking motorists to avoid an area today morning.

The authority, in a tweet on X, said that it will be conducting an exercise in Mina Zayed. The exercise aims at measuring preparedness.

The police have asked motorists to use alternate routes and to refrain from approaching the area.

Residents have also been asked not to take photographs while the exercise is being conducted.

