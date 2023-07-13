This crucial development comes just days before the draw of the African qualification competition for the 2026 World Cup, setting the stage for Zimbabwe’s potential participation on the global football stage once again.

To ensure a smooth transition and restore stability within ZIFA, an interim normalization committee has been appointed to take charge of the association’s affairs until elections can be held to establish a new management team.

This committee, composed of competent individuals, will navigate the complexities of the football landscape and steer ZIFA toward a brighter future.

Zimbabwe’s suspension was initially implemented by FIFA in February 2022, following concerns over government interference in the management of the football association.

The nation’s football governing body, the executive committee of ZIFA, was disbanded in November 2021 by the Sports and Recreation Commission – a government-appointed body – amid allegations of misappropriation of funds intended for Zimbabwe’s participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

These setbacks resulted in Zimbabwe’s exclusion from the preliminaries for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Ivory Coast, further frustrating the football-loving nation.

In a statement released on Monday, FIFA officially declared: “The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Zimbabwe Football Association in February 2022 and appoint a normalization committee with immediate effect.”

This announcement brings a glimmer of hope and relief to the Zimbabwean football community, who have eagerly awaited this positive outcome.

Beyond the reinstatement of ZIFA, the normalization committee has been assigned a series of crucial tasks to oversee daily.

Their responsibilities extend beyond mere administrative duties, as they are entrusted with the critical mission of reviewing the ZIFA Statutes and Electoral Code.

The purpose of this comprehensive review is to ensure full compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements while also guaranteeing their ultimate adoption by the ZIFA Congress.

This process will play a pivotal role in fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance within ZIFA.

Lincoln Mutasa, a local administrator, will assume the prestigious role of chairing the normalization committee.

With his experience and commitment to the sport, Mutasa is poised to lead the committee with unwavering dedication.

The committee, under his guidance, is mandated to complete its tasks by June 2024, thereby setting a clear timeline for progress and signaling a new chapter for ZIFA. Excitement is mounting within the Zimbabwean football community as the draw for the African qualifiers of the upcoming World Cup looms large on the horizon.

The event will take place during the CAF Congress, scheduled for Abidjan on Thursday.

Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the outcome of the draw, which will determine the challenging path that Zimbabwe must navigate on its quest for World Cup qualification.

The first round of fixtures is set to kick off in November, marking an exhilarating start to the arduous journey toward global football glory.

