New Zealand master batsman Kane Williamson frustrated South Africa early on Friday as the home side reached 107-2 in their pursuit of 267 to claim a second Test win.

Williamson batted resolutely during a tense morning session on day four in Hamilton to reach 44 not out while his partner Rachin Ravindra was on a cautious 13 off 44 balls.

The pair put on 54 following the early departure of Tom Latham, leaving the Black Caps needing 160 more runs to sweep the two-match series.

A South African win at Seddon Park would continue the Proteas' record of having never lost a series against New Zealand, dating back to 1931.

Williamson shapes as a pivotal figure, having dominated the series with his batting.

He scored twin centuries in the 281-run first Test win at Mount Maunganui and top-scored with 43 in New Zealand's first innings of 211 this week.

Resuming on zero with the Black Caps at 40-1, the 33-year-old was careful on a pitch offering inconsistent bounce.

He was prepared to attack a handful of loose deliveries, including a six over long-on off Dane Piedt midway through the session and another off leg-spinner Shaun von Berg in the penultimate ball before lunch.

Piedt earlier bagged his second wicket of the innings when opener Latham was caught in close for 30, having failed to keep a drive down after adding nine to his overnight score.

It handed off-spinner Piedt his seventh scalp of the match.