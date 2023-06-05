As Lionel Messi said goodbye to Paris Saint Gobain, his teammate and Brazilian star player Neymar Jr posted a goodbye note in Instagram.

And more interestingly, the Argentinian captain and Uruguayan player Luis Suarez replied to Neymar’s post.

After PSG lost the match to Clermont, Neymar wrote: “Brother.. it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried our best. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you.” He also wished Messi luck for the new stage of his career and asked him to be happy. “I love you,” said Neymar.

To the post, Messi replied: “Thanks Ney! Beyond all that remains that we enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Besides being a crackhead, you're a beautiful person and that's all that matters at the end. I love you so much @neymarjr.”

Then came the reply from Suarez. “What a beautiful message @leomessi. It was very nice to see you together again with @neymarjr but more beautiful is the love they have for each other, always supporting each other in everything! I love you friends,” the Uruguayan player wrote.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).