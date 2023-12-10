West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and put England in to bat in the deciding third and final match of their One Day International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Steady rain delayed the start of the match by two hours with the day/night fixture reduced to 43 overs per side.

Both teams have made one change to the sides which shared honours in the first two matches in Antigua.

West Indies are giving a debut to 21-year-old Barbadian seamer Matthew Forde at the expense of fast bowler Oshane Thomas, while Matthew Potts comes into the England line-up as another pace option in place of Brydon Carse.

Teams: West Indies - Shai Hope (captain/wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde.

England - Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper) - Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)