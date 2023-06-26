Capping what has been an exceptional week for Wathnan Racing, who enjoyed dual Gr.1 success at Royal Ascot, Bolthole (Free Eagle) secured the Listed Grand Prix de Compiegne in France on Saturday.

Recognised as the 5th leg of the prestigious ‘Defi du Galop’, the Grand Prix de Compiegne saw seven runners take to the piste for the 2000m Listed contest.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden to success by Christophe Soumilllon, the four-year-old Bolthole has been campaigned across Qatar for the majority of his career by de Mieulle before winning a Listed race at Bordeaux in May.

Sent of the short-priced favourite and held up towards the rear in the early stages of a race taken along by Nacido (Tertullian), Bolthole moved well and creeped his way through the field gradually.

Getting the slip on the rail inside the final 300m, he ranged alongside Shahzad (Dariyan) and the pair duelled to the line, with the winning margin only a short head.

Speaking after the race, the winning trainer Alban de Mieulle said, “We were hoping he could come from the back of the field and it was his first time going left-handed, so it wasn’t easy and he is definitely better right handed. He has done well in the conditions and we will see how he gets on and we may head towards the Grand Prix de Vichy. We’ll see!”

Bred by Patrick Ryan, Bolthole is out of Weekend Getaway (Acclamation), who is a full-sister to the Gr.3 winner Absolutely So (Acclamation), who was trained by Andrew Balding.

